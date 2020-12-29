Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Hits $4.92 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $747,441.08 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00018352 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000957 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About Bitcoin Plus

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 152,052 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

