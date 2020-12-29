Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.32 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and $5.32 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $337.30 or 0.01276377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,425.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00058696 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00274717 BTC.
- DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001755 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004460 BTC.
- Crown (CRW) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000301 BTC.
- DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Color Platform (CLR) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Profile
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
