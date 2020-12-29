Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.32 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and $5.32 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $337.30 or 0.01276377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,425.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00058696 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00274717 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000301 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

