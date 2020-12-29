Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.32 Billion

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2020 // Comments off

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and $5.32 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $337.30 or 0.01276377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,425.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00058696 BTC.
  • Steem (STEEM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000592 BTC.
  • Unobtanium (UNO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.60 or 0.00274717 BTC.
  • DragonVein (DVC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000187 BTC.
  • Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001755 BTC.
  • Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004460 BTC.
  • Crown (CRW) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000301 BTC.
  • DAOBet (BET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000037 BTC.
  • Color Platform (CLR) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.