BitCoen Market Capitalization Achieves $95,751.93 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $95,751.93 and $1,036.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoen has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00471704 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000084 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,108.17 or 0.97341287 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.