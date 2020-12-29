BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a report issued on Monday.

BTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BioXcel Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $50.54 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.33.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.27). On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 42,150.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 41.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and other solid tumors.

