BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) were down 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.91. Approximately 981,913 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 349,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, BidaskClub cut BiondVax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th.

Get BiondVax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $33.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 1,085.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 44,561 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $776,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.14% of the company’s stock.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.