Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $809.85 million and $1.19 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00045834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.63 or 0.00297347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00028809 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $572.92 or 0.02139393 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

