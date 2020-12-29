BIKI (BIKI) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. BIKI has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and approximately $786,545.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI token can now be bought for about $0.0305 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIKI has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00042688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00286599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.02113486 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a token. It was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 510,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

