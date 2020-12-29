BidaskClub Upgrades Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.83.

Shares of NYSE FRG opened at $27.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. Franchise Group has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $30.72.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,005,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

