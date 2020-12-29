BidaskClub Downgrades WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WHF. Raymond James lifted their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $271.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.43.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.41 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 27.50%. On average, research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.3%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the second quarter valued at $355,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 93,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,184 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,319 shares during the period.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

