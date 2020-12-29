BidaskClub Downgrades NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Buy

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEO. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $57.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,841.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $125.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 280,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $10,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 178,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,570,383.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Bonello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,034,561 shares of company stock worth $43,838,793. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,040,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,240,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,234,000 after buying an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,786,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 685,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 342,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 586.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after buying an additional 229,966 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

