B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded B&G Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $30.23 on Monday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 569.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,259,000 after buying an additional 313,801 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter worth $5,384,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $4,512,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 170,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

