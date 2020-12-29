Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.33 and last traded at $126.44. 5,833,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 6,952,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.59.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. Barclays cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.62.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $5,668,151.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,382 shares in the company, valued at $13,053,014.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total value of $1,759,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,223,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,099 shares of company stock worth $16,411,555 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $933,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.98% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

