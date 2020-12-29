BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.00

BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.50. BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,206,985 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.64.

