BEST (NYSE:BSTI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.98

BEST Inc (NYSE:BSTI) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 5787156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $730.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BSTI)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

