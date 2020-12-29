Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.14.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $102.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788,840. The company has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.43. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,197 shares of company stock worth $80,125,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,316 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,239 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 33.3% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,876 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.