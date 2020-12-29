Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 219,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,279. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $860.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.40. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director D Jeffrey Templeton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $152,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,275 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,666 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.