Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.96

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and traded as high as $14.78. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 3,371 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $175.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 244,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

