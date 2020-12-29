Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) (ETR:BEI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €98.38 ($115.74).

BEI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR BEI opened at €94.84 ($111.58) on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €77.62 ($91.32) and a 52-week high of €108.05 ($127.12). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €94.76 and a 200 day moving average price of €97.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a market cap of $21.51 billion and a PE ratio of 36.28.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (BEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.