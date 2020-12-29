bebe stores (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.05

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $5.20. bebe stores shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 13,751 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

