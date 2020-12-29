Beam Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bisq. Beam has a market cap of $19.87 million and $8.20 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beam has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 190.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 78,022,360 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

