Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading 6.4% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $5.72 and last traded at $5.45. 996,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 555,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Specifically, major shareholder Special Opportunit Outerbridge sold 232,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $535,504.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.50.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.62. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $595.49 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,944 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,699,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 286.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 227,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 168,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

