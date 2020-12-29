Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Declares $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

NYSE:MCI opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

