Band Protocol (BAND) Price Hits $5.67 on Top Exchanges

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $5.67 or 0.00021397 BTC on exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $116.26 million and $82.35 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Band Protocol has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Band Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00023987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00142740 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00209683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00612219 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00329754 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00017971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00056500 BTC.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Band Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Band Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.