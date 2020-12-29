Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Stake Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 6.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia by 50.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 36.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bancolombia by 16.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

CIB opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.87. Bancolombia S.A. has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be issued a $0.3201 dividend. This is a positive change from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Bancolombia Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

