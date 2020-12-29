Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares — Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0036 per share by the bank on Monday, February 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th.

Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by 21.3% over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

BBD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

