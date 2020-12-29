BancFirst Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by 67.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 50.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BancFirst will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

BANF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

