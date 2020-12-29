B Lynne Parshall Sells 10,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

B Lynne Parshall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 25th, B Lynne Parshall sold 3,590 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $179,679.50.

On Monday, November 23rd, B Lynne Parshall sold 3,200 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $160,384.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 123.79 and a beta of 1.40. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.32 and a 1-year high of $64.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $160.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.14 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 194.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 910.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 73,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.