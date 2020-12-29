Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $33.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, September 20th.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

ACLS stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,387. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1,101.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.