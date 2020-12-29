Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.06

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 179437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATDRY. Peel Hunt cut Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Liberum Capital raised Auto Trader Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.82.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.