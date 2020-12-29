Auctus (AUC) Price Tops $0.14

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. In the last week, Auctus has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Auctus has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $20,489.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00045519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.85 or 0.00294075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00016097 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,245,110 tokens. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

