AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.63.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.85. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $23.17 and a 12-month high of $58.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.06.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $3,825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 24,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,447,274.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,263,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,278 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,603. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,172 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 478,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 94,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

