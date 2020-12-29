Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Up 5.6%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s stock price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.40 and last traded at $14.95. Approximately 605,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 381,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATOM shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Atomera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $320.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.76.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,559.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.69%.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $64,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,523 shares of company stock valued at $90,469. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,541,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $728,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 66,046 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atomera during the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

