Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

AAWW has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.97. 11,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.27 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.20 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $411,397.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,034.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,580,306 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1,150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

