Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.98

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.98 and last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 3531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$549.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.98.

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.36 million during the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

