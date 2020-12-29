Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.98

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.98 and last traded at C$3.98, with a volume of 3531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.18. The firm has a market cap of C$549.80 million and a PE ratio of 13.98.

Atalaya Mining Plc (AYM.TO) (TSE:AYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$86.36 million during the quarter.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties, primarily copper in Europe. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

