Arionum 24-Hour Volume Tops $59.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Over the last week, Arionum has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $84,801.90 and approximately $59.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,583.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $721.63 or 0.02714567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.01 or 0.00466497 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.35 or 0.01291576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.84 or 0.00605019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005100 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00241423 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00021345 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 211% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com

Buying and Selling Arionum

Arionum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

