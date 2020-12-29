Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Receives $4.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARNGF shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Shares of Argonaut Gold stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 53,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,185. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.97. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $2.63.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds interests in the producing El Castillo and San Agustin mines located in Durango, Mexico; and the producing La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico.

