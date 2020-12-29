Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ) Director Reinhard Schu Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Argo Gold Inc (CNSX:ARQ) Director Reinhard Schu sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$10,500.00.

Reinhard Schu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Reinhard Schu sold 70,000 shares of Argo Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$12,250.00.

Argo Gold Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Argo Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in central and northwestern Ontario. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Woco Gold Project located outside the Red Lake Gold District.

