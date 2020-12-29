Argentum (ARG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 29th. Argentum has a total market capitalization of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Argentum Coin Profile

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

