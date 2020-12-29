ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MT. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.50 ($21.76).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

