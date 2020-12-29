Aragon (ANT) Price Hits $3.00 on Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $118.76 million and approximately $12.65 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.00 or 0.00011144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars.

