Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) were down 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.57 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 1,221,471 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 876,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Several analysts have weighed in on AQST shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

The firm has a market cap of $191.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

