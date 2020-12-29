AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 26,284 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,284 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Ball by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 148.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ball by 18.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ball by 174.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BLL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

NYSE BLL opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,319.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

