AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $551,000 in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

