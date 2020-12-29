AQR Capital Management LLC Has $559,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

UHT stock opened at $65.78 on Tuesday. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $905.86 million, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.52.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.