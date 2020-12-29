AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 230.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 411.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 45,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 3.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 96.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SCVL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $40.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $571.92 million, a PE ratio of 55.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $40.69.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $274.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.10 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 3.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.90%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, and wallets.

