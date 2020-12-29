AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 508 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,051 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 30.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 985.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,376 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JBGS opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 283.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.48). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 0.52% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is 55.90%.

Several analysts recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

