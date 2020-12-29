Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APRE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.83.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $5.50 on Monday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The stock has a market cap of $116.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.