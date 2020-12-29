Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Headinvest LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 271.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,419 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.2% of Headinvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its stake in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $136.69 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.35.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

