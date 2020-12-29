AON (NYSE:AON) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.24

Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $200.24 and traded as high as $212.40. AON shares last traded at $206.83, with a volume of 871,592 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. AON’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John G. Bruno purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, for a total transaction of $186,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AON by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,000,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,713,579,000 after purchasing an additional 182,820 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $897,710,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,333,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,816,000 after acquiring an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,649,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,527,000 after acquiring an additional 705,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

