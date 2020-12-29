Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Trading Down 9.2%

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.22. 8,949,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 12,155,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $5.80 to $6.90 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.47.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $895.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 26.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,930,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,858 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $5,667,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at about $3,874,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 960,004 shares during the period. Finally, Georgetown University acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

